Itanagar- Urban Development Capital division Assistant Engineer Yumlam Aam passes away

Itanagar- Urban Development department Capital Division Assistant Engineer passed away this afternoon due to brief illness and was under medication. Family sources said.

Aam was working in the department of Urban Development & Housing at AUPO since 2010 and later promoted to the post of Urban Programme officer (UPO)/ Assistant Engineer in 2017.

He has been very active in his entire life and has been associated with several social welfare organization and has been actively working for promotion of social cultural Activities of Nyishi communities.

Aam has been associated with Arunachal Pradesh graduate engineers association, Central Longte festival celebration committee.

Born to Lt Yumlam Taram and Yumlam Yayang at Yumlam Village. did his schooling from Koloriang, Yazali, Kimin and later at Itanagar, completed his bachelor of Engineering, from Basaveshwar Engineering College, Bagalkot Karnataka 2004 to 2008.

On receipt of information hundreds of family members/ relatives/friends/ wishers rushed to his resident at D Sector near Doordarshan to pay last respect to the departed soul.

Several leaders from various communities and tribes and organization continue to pay last respect to departed soul. As per information his last rites would be concluded on Thursday.