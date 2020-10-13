Itanagar- Unidentified male dead body found in Chimpu

Chimpu : An unidentified male dead body was found from road side on today afternoon inchimpu area, said an official of capital police.

The Itanagar police station sources said that the locals of the area has informed the police today morning that a dead body is lying near the short cut leading toward the VKV School, Chimpu on NH-415 between RP Gate of BHQ, and bamboo depot.

Police team lead by SI Kenter Tacha reached the spot and inspected the site and take the statement of the witness available there.

The Executive Magistrate Neelam Teji and Urban Development Engineer among other officers also reached the spot and inquest was done. The sources said.

After verification it was found that the dead person is a non APST and aged around 38 years. The locals informed that he was seen driving vehicles previously and may be a driver. His complexion is brown with a normal body and height. He was wearing black long paint and grey T-shirt with two of tattoo in his right arm and inserted “ A” “A”. there is no any injury mark in his body as per statement of the police officer attending the case.

The identification was not clearly reveled by the locals and due to which the body has been kept at RK Mission Hospital morgue for 72 hours for proper identification. All legal formalities is being done and further investigation will also be carried out. the sources said.

After conducting post mortem on Wednesday the body will be disposed off properly as per law. The sources added.

Capital police further appeal the denizens to help in identification of the body.