Itanagar: Two suspected drug peddlers arrested with heroin

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Two persons have been arrested with huge quantity of heroin from Itanagar Capital Complex , informed Tumme Amo, SP, Itanagar Capital Region.

Police seized three packets weighing about 370 gram including 12 plastic vials containing suspected heroin estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees from the possession of two persons from a city hotel on Sunday.

The duo had come to Itanagar from Longding on September 10 (Thursday ) evening and staying at a city hotel at C Sector Itanagar, Capital SP, Tumme Amo told reporters in a press briefing held at Itanagar Police station on Monday afternoon.

Amo revealed that they had received information from sources about the movement of drug smugglers from Longding to Itanagar and staying in a hotel near the C sector.

“Following the input, a police team raided the said hotel where the suspects were staying and caught a 40-year-old person red-handed with suspected heroin on Sunday, ” the SP informed adding that his partner was arrested later by tracking his location with the help of CMCU, PHQ. Itanagar.

“Two mobile phones, about Rs 9000 cash and the vehicle used by the pair have also been seized,” Amo said

“ Interrogation of the duo is underway to ascertain how and who brought the banned items to the state capital and to track the source as both giving contradictory statement,” SP added.

Meanwhile asserting that parents could play a major role in preventing substance abuse among youths, Amo appealed parents to strictly monitor their children’s attitudes and behaviours citing early intervention and good parental care are critical in preventing substance abuse among adolescent.

Meanwhile the Itanagar police sources said that both of them has been remanded to police custody for further investigation.

Watch Video