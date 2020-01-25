Itanagar: Two bodies recovered from different locations

Itanagar

Two bodies recovered from two different locations of the city and capital police registered two case of unnatural death with Itanagar police station.

Capital police chief Tumme Amo inform that two bodies, one civilian while second is of security personnel has been recovered from two different locations of city and two case of unnatural death (UD) has been registered at Itanagar police station.

As per information a body has been recovered of a young boy aged around 22 years identified as Dipangkar Barman, son of Sobi Barman of Niti Vihar who allege to have committed suicide at his residence located opposite of Fair Price Shop at Niti Vihar at around 12.30 hrs.

On receipt of information a case of unnatural death (UD) case No- 02/2020 u/s-174 CrPc has been registered while investigation has been launched. The police and Executive Magistrate has carried out preliminary investigation, taken photograph, drawn rough sketch map, conducted inquest and other formalities in presence of the witness. The body has been kept at RK Mission while PM will be conducted at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS), Naharlagun on Sunday and later will be handed over to the family members for conducting last rites. SP said.

Referring to security personnel body found, Amo inform that on January 19 a written missing report was received from Bunu Perme of Mebo of East Siang district that her husband Kalen Borang, 30 years who is a security personnel serving as Constable in 5th IRBn went missing since January 10 from 4th IRBn, BHQ Jully area and enquiry was conducted and endorsed to Investigation officer. He said.

Today at around 3.15 PM a verbal information was received from elder brother that dead body of his younger brother is found in a jungle near 4th IRBn BHQ Jully, Itanagar. Accordingly the missing report of January 19 was treated as written report and a UD case no.03/2020 u/s 174 CrPC has been registered for further investigation. He said.

During the course of investigation police officer along with Executive Magistrate visited Place of occurrence (PO), photograph taken, drawn rough sketch map and conducted inquest. The body was found in decomposed state in a stream to eastern side of 4th IRBn BHQ Jully at around 2 km in a jungle. Deceased’s mobile handset, Jeans pant, IRBN Jacket (Blazer), shoes recovered and seized from PO.

The body identified by deceased elder brother. He added.

The cause of death couldn’t be known immediately and is a matter of investigation. However as per preliminary investigation there is no any foul play seems in both the cases, it will be ascertain from P.M exam report. The body kept at RKM hospital for post mortem examination at TRIHMS tomorrow. SP further said.