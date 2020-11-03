Itanagar- Training Program on Bamboo

Itanagar- A month long training program on “Technical up-gradation on bamboo treatment, Storing and grading” Under the project Promote Bamboo MSME clusters for sustainable development was concluded on 3rd Nov. 2020 with certificate distribution ceremony at Kakoi under Kimin block, Papum Pare District.

The project was initiated by the team of FMC (Foundation for MSME clusters), SIDBI, Aide et Action (Implimenting agency) in collaboration with Arunachal pradesh Bamboo Research Development Agency (APRBA) and State Forest Research Institute (SFRI).

A total number of 52 participants both men and women took active part in the training.

The training was organised in order to promote small entreprenuers on bamboo based furniture making and to enhance the skills of the artisans to become self sustainable by providing technical training to enhance the quality of the products and strengthen the durability that keeps away decaying and fungal infection in the long run.