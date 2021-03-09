Itanagar: Traffic chaos in twin city has made the life miserable

ITANAGAR- ( By Manoj Singh )- The traffic chaos everywhere in twin city of Itanagar and Naharlagun has made the life miserable and jeopardize all the day today activities.

All the streets of capital complex specially the under construction National Highway-415, arterial roads, Colony and sector roads in both the township are full of traffic which are not been properly regulated despite the people in uniform are present to regulate the traffic to flow smoothly from 7 AM to 8 PM.

A student attending an examination at Chimpu inform that “today due to traffic jam I have spent 30 minutes more than usual to reach Examination hall”.

This reporter tried several attempt to talk to PWD, Highway Chief Engineer Kuru Sera over phone but in vain, however Nirjuli Division Highway Executive Engineer Nani Tath and Additional District Magistrate Talo Potom inform that a meeting has been fixed on Wednesday afternoon to issues which has been arises due to massive traffic jam in twin capital city.

It is to mention that the RCC double lane bridge over river Sinkey at Chandanager is ready in all respect, a trial was also done on February 28 and it was expected that the vehicular movement may be allowed to pass on March 6 and the present one may be dismantled for construction another double lane bridge but sources said that the decision to allow traffic from March 6 was reviewed and next expected date is from March 14.

The another old RCC bridge located at Borpani on Pachin river in Naharlagun township which has always in the news for its old for last few years and the Highway department has been repairing continuously but the department has again started repairing for last three days and the traffic at Naharlagun township is a stake.

The commuters allege that the lackadaisical attitude in its repairing process by the highway department has made the life miserable and has halted several new development works .

The one way traffic movement allowed by the traffic management authority, has made the movement of the people of capital complex a standstill and created chaos among the citizens and worst sufferers are the students attending annual examination in various schools of capital complex, patients from several district coming to capital complex and the office goers has to pass through several colony and sector to attend and reached to their office and workplace.

The commuters said that we know and well aware that the highway department are constructing a good road which are for our use so we are trying our best to support and cooperating the contractors but we have to attend our office/ work place and studnt’s has toreach their examination hall on time.