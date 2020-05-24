Itanagar: The culvert at ESS sector will be completed within a week- Techi Kaso

Itanagar- One of the most important culvert located at ESS sector on Bypass road from Ganga Market to Rajbhawan via ESS Sector, C Sector will be completed within a week and would take around 15 days to cured before it is opened for public and vehicular movement. Said Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso.

Kaso today inspected the under construction culvert alongwith PWD Capital Division B Executive Engineer Tarh Gunkap, subordinate officers, local leaders and show satisfaction of the work progress and directed the officer to monitor the work progress on day to day basis..

Talking to media, Kaso said that though we were expecting the completion of the culvert this month but due to nationwide lockdown and again the heavy rain has also add the difficulties and it is expected to be completed in a week.

Another 15 days will take to cure the RCC pavement and CC roads etc which would be take care by the PWD and will be open to the public and vehicular movement. Kaso said.

During the peak hours the flow of vehicle on NH-415 is intolerable and there has been massive traffic jam. Once the culvert is competed such massive jam on National highway would be reduced drastically.

As per information it is expected that around 5-7 % traffic flow on highway would be reduced once it is competed and open for public. Kaso added.

EE, Tarh Gunkap inform that there are several CC road pavement road measuring around 7.1 km is under construction in the city and the fund of around 12.5 crore. Few of the under construction CC pavement road has already been completed while some are at the verge of completion.

The culvert construction is almost completed and a fund of around 1 crore was release in the year 2017-18 and the work is almost completed, and will be open after due curing of the RCC pavement and CC roads. Gunkap added.

Earlier this morning, Kaso inaugurated a CC pavement road measuring around 210 meter at Ganga market.