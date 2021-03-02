Itanagar: The CS took stock of the work of NH-415

ITANAGAR- In a review meeting held yesterday , the Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar took stock of the balance work of Package-A NH-415(10.90 KMS) from Chandranagar to Pappu Nallah, and urged all concerned to expedite the balance work so that the project could be completed within the time frame.

The EE (Highway) Nani Tath informed that 34.50% of work on the underpass has been completed. Also throwing light on the progress of the Chandranagar bridge, he informed that 2 lane bridge on the Left Hand side has been completed and will be opened for commuters on 6th March 2020. Once opened, the work on Right Hand side will immediately start, he further informed.

Regarding the construction of 2nd bridge near entrance of the Office of the DC ICR, the EE informed that the construction of abutment along Left Hand Side has been completed and work on abutment along Right Hand side has also been completed upto PCC level.

He also informed that the work on divider, parapet wall at Dree Ground and Parapet Wall at Grade separator has been completed. Also, the work on junctions and BC work at Itanagar and Naharlagun is almost complete except for few points.

The EE(Highway) also informed that 100% work along the 40 mtr drain work (Opp to DC entrance) has been completed and rest 67 mtr for raft and wall is in progress.

The EE(Electrical) Er Joram Lali informed that all pole foundation works along the Highway has been completed except at the entry point of Underpass and at the entry point of the DC office. He also informed that the work on the bridge is also completed except for two poles at Chandranagar bridge. He further informed that Pole erection and furnishing of luminous is in progress and will be completed by 15th of March 2020 and testing and commissioning will be done by 20th March 2020.

During the meeting, other miscellaneous issues like construction of culvert outlet, repair of drain and divider, correction of drain wall, slope protection of Dree Ground Culvert, shoulder/berm cleaning and clearing etc were also discussed in detail.

Later, the CS directed the SP Jimmy Chiram to check unnecessary and haphazard openings on the divider works( Median) which may cause traffic accidents and also directed the ADM Shri Talo Potom to carry out joint inspection along with the team of PWD and TKEC to close those unnecessary openings.

He also directed the DC Komkar Dulom, SP and ADM to work out plan for diversion of traffic in consultation with TKEC. He further

suggested for beautification of IG park junction complying to the standard MoRTH specifications.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Commissioner to HCM Sonam chombey, Jt Secretary to HCM Kanki Darang, CE( PWD) Er Kuru Sera, Members of Highway Monitoring Committee and representatives from M/S TKEC Pvt Ltd led by Rotu Techi.