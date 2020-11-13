Itanagar: Techi Meena Lishi death case, 5 arrested including Techi’s husband Lishi Roni

NAHARLAUGN: Arunachal Pradesh Police today reveals the murder mystery of Techi Meena Lishi and arrested five person incuding her husband Lishi Roni who are involved in right from hatching the conspiracy till executing the crime.

Addressing the media in a hurriedly press briefing, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chukhu Apa inform that it was a conspiracy which was hatched by allege accused Lishi Roni few month before to eliminate his wife who was detained in first instance and later arrested alongwith his newly appointed driver of his wife. Later three more people has been arrested in the case who has been brought to police station and further investigation is on. Apa said.

Elaborating the incident, APA informed that ” On O5 Nov, a Toyota Enova Car bearing registration No AR-01-H/3782 allegedly met with an accident at Block point, Karsingsa in which Techi Meena Lishi succumbed to injuries. The police attended the case and accordingly a case has been registered at Banderdewa Police station”.

However after inquest police suspected of foul play as the kind of injuries at several places on the body of the deceased does not match up to the nature of the accident and accordingly the driver of the vehicle Datang Suyang was detained for further interrogation. Apa said.

Earlier the driver was not cooperating in the process of investigation but after four days he went of revealing some of the information and in the meantime Lishi Roni was also detained and later arrested alongwith driver. Apa said.

On November 9, the driver disclosed that Lishi Roni husband of the Late Techi Meena planned the murder of his wife who was 7 month pregnant at the time. he said.

Hired killer was arranged through a old friend Kapwang Letey Lowang of Tirong Village was contacted who arrange the contract killer. He informed.

On 27th October three people arrived from Khonsa (Tirap district) namely Datang Suyang, Kapwang Letey Lowang and Taney Khoniyang and stayed at a hotel in Itanagar. On October 28 Lishi Roni arrived at hotel and finalized the plan to kill his wife with Kapwang and amount of Rs. 10 lakhs was fixed and out of which five lakhs was paid in advance in two installment of three lakhs and two lacs respectively. The murder should look like an accident. IGP said.

On October 30, Kapwang and Taney left for Khonsa whereas Datang stayed back and was employed as a driver with Meena by Ronii, but on November 2nd Datang requested Roni to arrange a partner or an assistant as he felt he would be unable to murder Meena by himself. On the other hand Roni consulted Kapwang who brought in Damriet Khoiyang of Pullong village, Tirap district who was based at Doimukh and was ask to involve in the incident.

On November 4th morning both Dathang and Roni made a dry run and fixed the spot somewhere in the block point area of Karsingsa and in evening both Dathang and Damriet met to finalize and all detail and after discussion informed Roni to execute the murder. IGP said.

On November 5th , Roni tells Meena to proceed to Karsingsa at a pretext of discussing their land compensation case of their land property at Karsingsa. As planed on the way Dathang picked up Dameiet from Bage Tinali in Nirjuli who sat on the back seat. As soon as they cross the Shiv mandir near dumping zone the Damriet started assaulting Meena with hammer and killed her. After killing her Damriet got down at block point before reaching the nallah. The Dathang drove the vehicle little further and veered off the vehicle on the left side of the road for about 2-3 meters which made to appeal as if it was an accdinet as per investigation. IGP said.

Since major part of the incident which took place in the Itanagar to Nirjuli therefore a special team and sub team was constituted under the leadership of Capital SP Jimmy Chiram with several officers from Itanagar, Naharlaugn and Nirjuli police station and Naharalugn SDPO Riki Kamsi and started the investigation. Several sources was developed and several CC TV Footage from the capital region, technical support from Crime branch was also taken, several vital lead were also given by technical team of crime branch of PHQ was gone through to get lead hand and better information. He said.

Later in the course of investigation the Tirap Police help was also sought in arresting the culprits who also constituted two team and three suspects were identified on 12th November from Tirap district.

Capital police arrested Dathang Suyang on November 5th, Lishi Roni on November 10th while Tirap police apprehended three accomplices Kapwang Letey Lowang, Taney Kholyang and Damriet Khonyang around 1.30 in morning. He said.

Several items has been recovered from the site including the vehicle has been seized and further investigation is on to get more informant, proof and weapons etc. he said.

Some amount has also been recovered. While congratulating the team efforts of all the police officers in nabbing the accused in short time.

Capital SP inform that several cases are registered against both Kapwang Letey Lpowang and Lishi Roni. 4 cases has been registered against Kapwang under several serious section including of Arm act while three cases has been registered against Lishi Roni on at Nagaon, Imphal and at New Delhi.