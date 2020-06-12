Itanagar: Techi Kaso inspects under construction CC road cum drain at C1 sector

Itanagar- The Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso on Friday visited C 1 sector near IG Park and inspected the ongoing work for construction of cement concrete (CC) road cum drain. The drain cum road work is being taken up under smart city project by Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC). Kaso expressed displeasure over the quality of drain work.

“It seems the engineers have not properly guided the contractor. The work is very poor. People should remember that funds will not come every year. We have to make good use of whatever fund provided by the government,” he said while interacting with the media people at the work site.

Further he informed that the road will have to be further widened in the area. “Unfortunately people have encroached both side of the road.

The ADM cum chief estate officer Talo Potom will soon initiate action in this regard and carry out the eviction. He will work on it,” he added. The local MLA informed that 27 KM CC roads have been approved under smart city project and so far work for the 6 KM has been completed. In the coming years we will see a lot of improvement.

“Most of the roads have been damaged by the people. We can’t always blame the government. The roads are regularly repaired but people carry out earth cutting and block the drains. This is the main cause for destruction of roads in the capital complex,” the Kaso said.

He has appealed to the people to love public roads as their own property and stop damaging by indulging in reckless earth cutting.

The ADM cum Chief Estate Officer Talo Potom informed that soon he will conduct a survey in C 1 sector along with construction agency and local members to widen the road. We will hold a coordination meeting soon in this regard.

The administration will conduct an eviction drive if people do not voluntarily dismantle the structure failing under ROW. Itanagar is a city and everyone will have to live as per the law. No one is above law,” he said. The officials of IMC, PHED, Power were also present during the inspection.