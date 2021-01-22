Itanagar: Tax officials should be vigilant to stop revenue leakage- Chowna Mein

ITANAGAR: Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein visited the Office premises of the Department of Tax, Excise and Narcotics here today. This was his maiden visit to the department office after assuming as the Minister-in-charge of Tax, Excise and Narcotics Department.

Chowna Mein urged the departmental officers to be vigilant to stop revenue leakage, if any and try to enhance the revenue collection of the State Govt. He said to strengthen the district offices and newly created divisional offices of the department.

On the issue of the pay disparity of the departmental officers, he said that many other departments are also facing pay anomaly and all such issues will be taken together for resolution on a later date. He also desired to have a review meeting with the departmental officers after the budget session.

Citing drug menace as a serious issue confronting the youths, he said that we need to provide support to the poppy cultivators with some alternate crops and also to encourage contract farming for the benefits of the farming community.

In his welcome speech, Kanki Darang, Commissioner (Tax & Excise) informed that the department has 3 wings such as Tax, Excise and Narcotics and presently the department is the highest revenue earner of the State.

He also informed that the department has earned Rs. 878 crores till December 2020 of the current Financial Year, which is higher than the collection during the last Financial Year, which was 860 crores for the same period.

Tapas Dutta, Deputy Commissioner (GST) through a Power Point presentation highlighted the activities of the department.

Among other officials, Secretary Tax & Excise, Anirudh Singh was also present during the visit.