Itanagar: Tatung Tayang Taniu Memorial Men’s Volleyball Tournament begins

ITANAGAR- 2nd Late Tatung Tayang Taniu Memorial Men’s Volleyball Tournament 2021, organized by Tatung Welfare Society was kicked off today here at Nyokum lapang ground.

The program was graced by Chayang tajo MLA, Hayang Mangfi as Chief Guest and NES General secretary, Hari Maring as Guest of Honor.

Mangfi while addressing the gathering advocated the players to maintain sportsmanship while playing game and also appreciated the organising committees for conducting such programs.