Itanagar: Tame Phassang launches IMC’s promotional video of IMC ‘To New Height’

ITANAGAR– Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tame Phassang today launched promotional video of IMC ‘To New Height’ in presence of IMC officials, and Corporators.

Launching the promo video, Tame Phassang urged all the corporators to pull-up shocks to make state capital clean, green and peaceful. We have to be more vigilant toward our duties, as the public has much expectation on us and we have to stand on their faiths’ he stated. Phassang also urged the official of the IMC to create awareness as much they can on all platforms so that more information would be disseminated in short time.

‘We don’t have to tell others what to do, but we have to start cleanliness from our home, colony, and sectors only then everything be change automatically’ suggested Mayor Tame Phassang.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner –IMC, C Chukhu informed that promo video has been recorded to create awareness amongst the public. The video is also a reminder for us to work unitedly and to discharge our duty dedicatedly toward IMC for a clean, green, and peaceful capital.

Besides, Mayor, Deputy Mayor-Biri Bassang, Commissioner-IMC C Chukhu and corporators attended the event.