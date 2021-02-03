Itanagar: Support extended to fire victims of ESS Sector

ITANAGAR: The immediate support which include food items, utensils and other immediate needs was extended to the fire victims of ESS Sector today by various eminent personalities.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Deputy Major BIri Basang on Tuesday late night visited the fire accident site near Revival Church at ESS Sector and extend immediate supports to the victims. He also provided immediate needy items to them in the cold winter. A financial support of Rupees Fifty thousand was also provided to the fire victims as an immediate relief. Basang informed to this daily.

I have spoken to Capital Deputy Commissioner in this regard and request him to extend whatever support could be made available to the victim at an early date so that they can make some alternate arrangement for their rehabilitation. Basang said.

Ward N0 7 Youth Welfare Association, President Hamam Daba inform the local resident of six different colony under Ward No-7 has also contributed a donated cans and kind for the victims which will be distributed to them respectively.

Meanwhile the BJYM team also visited the fire accident site at ESS sector and extend support and needy items to the victims family members. Former SAA Chairman Bamang Tago has also extended some financial support to the victims.