Itanagar: Students return to schools for academic guidance first time since March

tanagar : Students from Class IX to XII returned to schools on a voluntary basis for academic guidance at several schools in Itanagar Capital complex for the first time since March when all schools were shut as part of sweeping measures to enforce social distancing norms to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Informing the press, Education Minister, Taba Tedir said that ” The state government has decided to open schools from September 21 and allowed students to return to campuses for the guidance in line with the guidelines and safety protocols, and social distancing norms in place. Minister said only students with consent from their parents were allowed on the school campuses.

“ Classes of 1st to 8th grades are continuing through online, where internet connectivity is good. Students living in places where there is no network connectivity have been given a worksheet, which has to be submitted to the subject teachers every month,” Tedir said.

The Education minister disclosed that the state government through the state education department has issued a letter to all Heads of secondary and higher secondary schools including Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE), Principal/Vice Principals (VP) across the state to attend any confusion regarding their subjects of IX to XII while strictly following school reopening guidelines (SOP) of the center.

Regarding the compartment examination slated to hold from Tuesday, Tedir said that reduced strength, wearing of masks and use of sanitizers will be the norm while conducting the examination.

“Do not share drinking water bottles and pen with others, wear mask and gloves, and use sanitizers,” Tedir appealed to students appearing for compartment exam.

He disclosed that video conference sessions will be conducted on September 29 with heads of the 283 higher secondary/secondary level schools across the state as to review or gather inputs regarding the recent decision to partially open schools.