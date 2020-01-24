Itanagar: Students bring out Cultural rally against CAA

Itanagar

Hundreds of students from various university today took out a cultural rally protesting against citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the street of Itanagar capital City.

The students from various indigenous tribes and communities of the state and region dressed traditionally hit the street protesting against the CAA. Students alleged that CAA would change the demography of the state and region.

The protesters holding banners, posters shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing CAA which would badly affect the region and the future of the indigenous tribes of the state and region.

They shouted slogans against the continuous silence of the Union Minister of state for sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

While demanding revocation CAA and sought support from all section of society to raise their voice against the ill affect of CAA on the demography of the state.

Several students leaders from RGU, NERIST, DNGC address the rally and said that the unconstitutional and contentious CAA which act as an imminent threat to the cultural, ethnic and linguistic values of the indigenous tribes across the North East India.