Itanagar: Strong winds damages several houses in capital complex

Itanagar

The strong winds hit capital complex on Thursday night damaged several dwelling houses in the capital complex. Said Komkar Dulom, DC capital complex.

While talking to Media, the DC informed that 4 houses have been completely damaged and admin are awaiting further report. He said the DDMO and magistrate are visiting the affected areas and detail assessment is being worked out.

Meanwhile a Sinki Colony Interim Committee Secretary claimed that 6 houses have been completely damaged and residents have become homeless. Because of the lockdown now the people cannot even carry out the repairing work. We appeal state government to help these families,” he appealed.

At Jullang, the house of one Taring Paul, a student of Himalayan University was completely damaged. Talking to media he informed that his books and other household items have been damaged in the strong winds. ‘ I have send my younger brother and sister at my relative’s home . I have lost everything including a scooty which has also damaged,” Paul added.

He further appeal the capital administration and Disaster management department for support for restoration his normal life.

It is to mention that due to nationwide lockdown and imposition of CrPc 144 in the capital complex and Papum Pare district the report of damaged of exact figure could not be ascertain a officer from the Capital administration said.