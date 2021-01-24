Itanagar: Stray animals continue to rule city roads  

ITANAGAR: If you arriving to the Arunachal Pradesh Capital City, Itanagar by road, stray animals will greet you everywhere. The denizens, local NGOs have raised their voice from time to time in order to free Capital Complex from stray animals, but their efforts have failed to bear fruit.

Even claims of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation ( IMC) and Capital Region district administration of taking steps to control the menace have failed to show results.

As a result, these animals have a free run on city roads, and have caused numerous road accidents. “The Cows, especially, come in front of speeding vehicles and it is not an easy task to apply brakes to save them.

These animals are commonplace in various eminent areas of the capital complex, specialy along NH-415. Roadside eateries are also often surrounded with stray animals looking for waste food that is thrown in the open.

There have also been numerous cases of dog bites, but these have failed to wake up the IMC.

“Stray cattle sitting in the middle of the road or walking on the middle of the road often become the reason for traffic jams. I have experienced it many times,” said a resident of Bank Tinali, who daily goes to drop and pick his children from school.

He added, “The capital city daily receives many visitors from neighboring state, and they surely must be taking note of this menace. But the IMC and district administration are still not serious about it.”