Itanagar: Stop illegal earth cutting or ready to face legal action- Talo Potom

Additional district Magistrate (ADM) cum Chief Estate Officer (CEO) Talo Potom today warned all those who are involved in illegal earth cutting in and around capital complex will be face legal action.

Potom today carried out inspection at few earth cutting area in and around the vicinity of NH-415 and found that ” inspite of several awareness and issue of order people are engaged in illegal earth cutting for various purpose including construction of dwelling houses, Shopping complex etc”.

“It has also been find that some of the land owners who have obtained permission for earth cutting for a small area but continue the cutting for a bigger area without fear of law”. He said.

We have constituted two team and will start inspecting, verification and taking action against all those who are either illegally carrying earth cutting without official permission and also to those who are involved beyond permissible limit. He said.

Form Friday onward, both teams will start with massive inspection and verification in almost all parts of capital complex including Banderdewa and Hollongi area and will start legal action against all who are involved illegal earth cutting activities.

While referring to the recent order of government Vide- CEO/DAD/judicial-100/19 of Dated January 7 2020 notify in order to streamline and to effectively deal with illegal earth cutting and all individuals , government department should obtain necessary ‘No Objection Certificate’ and permission containing terms and conditions which include photograph with geo Tag point for earth cutting and dumping area alongwith route of the lifting, nos of tools and plants with registration no, quantity of earth work with time of lifting and dumping and the distance, proper land allotment/LPC and purpose of earth cutting with undertaking to compensate any damage due to earth cutting and dumping should be taken into consideration. Potom added.