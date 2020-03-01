Itanagar: state level exhibition of indigenous products inaugurated

Itanagar

The 2nd state level exhibition of indigenous products inaugurated here at Dorjee Khandu state convention centre by Minister for industries, Skill Development, Textile and Handicraft, Trade & Commerce Tumke Bagra.

Talking to media, Minister inform that we are marching ahead in all aspect of development and the 2nd edition of the state level exhibition is underway. Several aspect of indigenous items prepared by indigenous people and artesian are being demonstrated for public.

The exhibition is giving more focus on the indigenous items of our daily use so that we can promote indigenous items prepared by our people.

The recently launched Arunachal Pradesh state Industrial and development policy and would pave way for development of several industries activities in the state. he inform.

We are looking for a separate and a permanent space and planning where such event for promotion of industries, handloom/textile and handcraft shows and taken place permanently. Bagra said.

The department of Industries is giving focus on the development of industries and immediate is Mega food park and would be ready by next year. We are also working for development of processing industries in state as lots of product related to food processing are cultivated largely in state. Bagra added.

Arunachal NGO & Entrepreneurship Forum (ANGOEF) Chairperson Taba Yall Nabam while said that we have tried our best effort to present before the denizens of the capital city of the several product prepared by indigenous artesian and craftsman and farmers. Our main target is to showcase our indigenous product and items produced by locals.

This is our 2nd edition and have developed more than the 1st edition, this edition have around Ninety exhibition stall from across the state and showcasing their finished products. Yall said.

We are providing market platform to the entrepreneur from several district and we are also looking and supporting the entrepreneur for a noble through in the venture. The exhibition shall continue for seven days till March 7 and everybody can witness and witness the show. Yall added.

Several top officials from Industries, Handloom, Handicraft and others were present on the occasion.