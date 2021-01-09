Itanagar: State Govt is serious to transform Education Sector- CS

Itanagar: Under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, a Workshop on Transforming Education in Arunachal Pradesh was conducted at CS conference hall, Civil Secretariat today.

Chief Secretary informed that the State Government is serious and committed to transform Education Sector of the state and wants to see it as one of the finest in the country by 2022.

In this regard, a thorough and analytical deliberation was held, where Head Teachers from various Government Schools of Papumpare, RKMission Narottam Nagar, Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Kendra Vidyalaya, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya were made to present their views and suggestions vis-a-vis tranforming the education system in the State.

The Workshop dwelled mainly on four key topics, which are, infrastructure- status and requirement; quality of teachers- learning outcomes, training of teachers etc; pedagogy- current status and roadmap; motivation to students; use of new methods for education including technology.

Interacting with the Deputy Commissioners and DDSE in the districts through Video Conferencing, he said that the leadership of a Deputy Commissioner will be one of the key factor in achieving the objective of transforming education in the state.

CS informed the participants in the workshop that VSATs connection will be provided to 116 Schools for education through satellite.

Speaking on quality education, the CS urged the participants to work for optimum result from the limited resources. Government will provide all the necessary supports from its end, he added.

Commissioner Planning P.S. Lokhande, Secretary Education Mrs Niharika Rai also spoke on the occasion