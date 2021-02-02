Itanagar: Six OBT houses gutted in devastating fire mishap  

ITANAGAR- A major fire broke out this afternoon near Revival Church at ESS Sector has gutted Six OBT houses made six family homeless.

Itanagar Fire Station Officer Koj Taro inform that a distress call was received at around 2.08 PM that a fire accident has taken place. Immediately two fire tender were pressed into services.

It takes around 1.5 hours to completely douse the fire and also stopped from spreading into locality.

As per information, all the OBT rent houses belongs to one Abuk Paniang, was gutted in the devastating fire mishap with six occupants.



As per information the fire was generated from one Debojyoti Nath where no one was in the house and was away from home for last one month.

As such it is learnt that the cause of the fire incident is short circuit however further investigation is on. OC said.

The other occupants are Ajit Biswas and Tapon Talom, JK Mandal, Togok Pertin, Talom Moyong houses were completely gutted.

The local said two cooking gas cylinder also blast in the incident. OC further said.

One Chevrolet Car of JK Mandal and one Hero Honda Motorcycle of Talom Moyong also gutted in the mishap.