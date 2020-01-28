Itanagar: SIC arrested 2 officials from education dept on charges of malpractice

Itanagar

Two official from Education department has been arrested by Special investigation cell (SIC) of Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) on charge of malpractices, informed M Harsha Vardhan, SP SIC. The arrest took place on Monday evening.

Talking to media, SIC Chief Harsha Vardhan said that SIC was investigating a regular case registered in favour of Education department of Kamle district with regards to the implementation of several flagship schemes under education department.

The then Deputy Director of School education (DDSE) posted at Kamle district Likha Togur and Junior Engineer (JE) Pani Jubi of Education department has been arrested on Monday evening at Itanagar. The investigation shall continue, SP said.

Reportedly a case in the Crime Branch Police station Itanagar was registered vide SIC (VIG), PS No, 12/19 u/s- 468, 467, 420, 409, 471, 120 B, r/w-13 (2) of prevention of corruption Act-1988.

Both were produced to the court who are under custody for seven days and further investigation has been launched.

There has been several complaints of gross malpractice and irregularities in implementation of the central and state sponsored schemes of the department in the district, SP said.

During the course of investigation and on the basis of evidences, we found that without proper implementation of the work, fake completion certificate was given to draw the fund, informed SP Harsha Vardhan .

This case has been registered in 2019 and as of now it cannot be said the exact amount of misappropriation and malpractice taken place, matter is still under investigation and we are waiting for more documentary evidences, he added.

When asked if more arrest would takes place, it is depending on the course, procedure and progress of the investigation. SP further said.

It is to mention that earlier the All Kamle district students union (AKDSU) has carried out series of protest and democratic movement demanding arrest of several officers and officials in connection misappropriation, and siphoning of the government exchequers made for the welfare of students and creating of several infrastructure in education department in Kamle district through corrupt practice.

The students union has earlier also carried out 48 hours Kamle district bandh and later proposed for 72 hours bandh which was called off due to intervention of the then Secretary education.

There has been allegation of cheating, forgery, criminal misappropriation, corrupt practice. conspiracy in implementation of CMSSY Fund Received under ISSE Samagrah Shiksha/ Student Stipend/MDM/Girls Hygiene Scheme (Sanitary Napkin) under CMFP Schemes in Kamle District worth of crores of rupees.