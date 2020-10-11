Itanagar- Shift parking places of commercial vehicles from the market area- Commuters

Itanagar- The commuters and denizens of capital city appeal the capital administration and concern authority to remove all the unfit vehicles from the roads and also shift parking places of commercial vehicles to far from market areas , due to which traffic chaos in capital complex has been witness everyday.

Commuters allege that ‘the traffic jam being face by them cant be expressed to anyone because it is a daily state of affairs and no one has to take care. We have to waste lots of time, energy and the extra fuel which burn during the traffic jam in the city.

There are hundreds of vehicle parked on both side of road which blocked the space for normal traffic on the highway and other arterial roads like TT Marg, Niti Vihar Abotani road, BSNL-Itanagar police station road, Bank Tinali-Ashoka hotel road.

Not only this, “hundreds of people has made the permanent parking of their vehicle on road side which is a very serious trend and make every commuters to pace untold problems and traffic chaos , The locals said.

The denizens appeal the capital administration, the highway authority, the transport authority and the capital police to take immediate step to regulate traffic in entire capital complex .

The denizens further appeal the administration and concern authority to immediately remove the unfit vehicle and other parking stands of commercial vehicle like Trucks, JCBs and other from the highway to a safer place.