Itanagar: Sharjeel Imam admits that he made the speech circulating in social media

Itanagar

JNU student Sharjeel Imam who was arrested for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, videos of which surfaced in social media, has now admitted that he made the speech circulating in social media.

Accused Sharjeel Imam has been brought on 3 days police custody to Itanagar for investigation of the case. Sharjeel was interogated by Crime branch of Arunachal Pradesh police.

During interrogation, he has accepted that he made the speech circulating in social media Detailed questioning is being done by Crime Branch officials, it is mentioned in the press release.

Arunachal Pradesh Police registered a case vide FIR no 02/20 u/s 124A, 153A. 1538 IPC at PS Crime Branch on 26th January, 2020 in connection with video footage showing Sharjeel Imam instigating people to cut off Assam and North-Eastern states from India by blocking rail and road connections, informed a press release issued by V I Chandran, DIG, Crime.