Itanagar: Science week celebration concluded

Itanagar

Four days workshop from 3rd to 6th March 2020 on crystallography “reintroducing crystal growth and design “organised by Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre, A.P state Council for Science and Technology, government of Arunchal Pradesh, concluded on Friday.

The objective of the workshop is hands – on demonstration of crystallization process of atom or molecules. It is a tool for teaching general chemistry concepts as well as general research techniques without ever having a student determine a crystal structure and to encourage entrepreneurship through crystallography.

The students from holy cross school, Himalayan university, NERIST, innovation hub members and from others governments Schools were participated.

The Valedictory function was presided over by Shri C.D. Mungyak, Director cum Member Secretary, A. P. State Council for Science & Technology, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

While appreciating the effort of the team A.P Science Centre in organizing such a wonderful workshop for the students, C.D. Mungyak, emphasized that there is huge need of organizing such kind of programme on a regular basis as such type of programme is very essential for the igniting interest in the field of chemistry for future career. He was also satisfied and happy after the feed back from the participants that it’s a first ever chemistry hands on workshop which participants are learnt about crystallography.

Dr. suprakash Roy Assistant Professor, Department of Science & Humanities, Technical Education and Training, Govt. of west Bengal, resource person thought the participants on the crystal formation process on conventional method, introduction on liquid crystal & growth crystal nature identification and collection process and cyrstal designing.

The students were expressing their view that school laboratories are not allowed them to do the practical in their own but the workshop and innovation hub have all facilities and allowed them to do the hands on practical which gear them up for attraction toward the chemistry subjects, and they are expecting more workshop to be conduct in the field of chemistry in coming days.