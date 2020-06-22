Itanagar: Rs 42 lakhs of Police welfare fund from Axis bank account fraudulently withdrawn, four employees arrested

Itanagar- The special investigation team (SIT) has arrested four Bank employees on charge of allegedly withdrawing of Rs 42 lakhs deposited in Axis bank account of Police Welfare Fund.

Briefing the media, Dr. N S Brar, SP, SIT of Arunachal Pradesh Police inform that “four persons has been arrested in connection with Axis Bank fraud case in which Arunachal Pradesh Police Welfare Fund (APPWF) amounting of Rs. 42 lakhs was fraudulently withdrawn by few employees of the bank.

“The withdrawn was done by few employees dishonesty and fraudulently by cheating and forgery. The four arrested person which include two sales managers, Palash Bordoloi and Milan Boruah, assistant manager (sales) Manab Jyoti Medak and another bank employee, Suleman Ali. he said.

The arrest was made after a case CB-PS CASE NO. 14/2020 U/S 468/420/471/409/403/34 IPC registered at CB-PS (SIT) PHQ, Itanagar on June 9 last. Few of the employees are now not with Axis Bank but their individual roles are investigated and they were produced before the court and their individual role are under investigation. He informed.

” Higher authorities of the Bank have joined the investigation and entire amount has been recovered. SP said.

The arrest was made by an SIT team led by (SIT) SP SIT Dr.Navdeep Singh Brar with the active support of OC SIT Inspector N.lali and Inspector, T Vijay. Dr. Brar who is also APP PRO added.

Further investigations are underway to arrest other person associated in the crime and to find out the money trails in the various banks, SP. further said.