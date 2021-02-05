Itanagar: Rs 1000 charges for COVID-19 test from students in THRIHMS- People raise their voice against it

ITANAGAR- ( By Pradeep Kumar ) A video related to Rs 1000/- charges of COVID-19 test from students goes viral in social media. In that video former Kurung Kumey ZPC Sangha Tagik questioned as to why the charge only Rs 250 till February 1 was increased exorbitantly.

He also claimed that he had taken his children to TRIHMS on Thursday for the test but the counter in-charge failed to specify reasons for hiking the rate. Many students waiting in queue for the test went away after learning about the high rate as none had that money, he said.

Watch Video

Pointing out that he watched strong resentment by the students, he questioned that when the present state Govt has been claiming that health sector is on its priority agenda is such high rate for a test not going against its principle?

In the video few parent and student raising their voice against the Rs 1000/- charge for covid-test and they appealing to the state govt and chief minister for providing free covid-test for students or charge should not be exceeded from 200/- for students.

People in the video also appealing the student organisation to come forward and take the issue.