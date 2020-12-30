Itanagar: Road closed for cement concrete pavement work

ITANAGAR: Road from Ganga Market near SP Office to ESS sector via Dokum Donyi Colony will be closed for laying of cement concrete pavment work, informed Capital DC.

The Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region has issued a traffic advisory for the closure of the road from Ganga Market near SP Office to ESS sector via Dokum Donyi Colony Itanagar (Ch-1.30 km to 1.80km)wef 4th January 2021.

The Advisory was issued after it was informed by the Executive Engineer Capital Division- B PWD Itanagar that laying of cement concrete pavement on the said road shall start from 4th January 2021.

District Administration requests its denizens to bear with the inconvenience as the road will remain closed till completion of curing period.