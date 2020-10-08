Itanagar: Remove vehicles lying on road side or face legal action- DC Capital

Itanagar: Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner cum district magistrate Komkar Dulom has directed the owners of those vehicles lying permanently on roadside of NH-415, state highway or other arterial roads of sector and colony to removed it within two weeks or else legal action will be initiated.

Speaking to this Arunachal24, Dulom said that “ it has been observed that several unfit, damaged and accident vehicles are lying on roadside of which are cause of accident and also hindrance to free flow of traffic movement. ”

These vehicles which are off-roads for various reason used the space of road and also adding to the traffic nuisance. He said.

The capital administration has issued an order vide order No-DM/ICC-JUD-01/2020 dated 5th October 2020. All the owners of all such off-road vehicles, proprietors of roadside garage and other to remove from the road and roadside within two weeks. The garage owners should park the vehicle to be repaired within their premises. He said.

The administration will remove all such vehicles after expiry of two week time at the expense of the vehicle owners and garage proprietor. Penal action shall also be initiated against defaulter as per relevant section of law. Dulom added.

Dulom further appeal all commuters including driver and vehicle owners not to park their vehicle on road side obstructing free flow of traffic movement.

Meanwhile Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu informed that , IMC has already issued public notice for off-roads vehicles permanently parked in various sector/colony of various wards under the jurisdiction immediately need to be removed. This order has been passed keeping in view to make the city clean and hygiene and appeal all section of society to maintain clean environment in their respective area to remain safe. Commissioner added.