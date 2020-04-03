Itanagar: Remove barricades, gates at entry of sectors, colonies, immediately- Admin

Itanagar

In the wake of the erection of barricades that disrupt the movement of essential and emergency vehicles in several sectors and colonies, the Itanagar Capital District Administration ordered the removal of such barricades with immediate effect.

“Erection of such gates, although constructed with good intentions, hinders access to fire and medical and obstructs the delivery of essential goods,” the order stated.

The order directed committee/residents’ welfare organization to dismantle the barricades immediately or create a passage so that essential and emergency vehicles can move freely.

Meanwhile, in another order issued the same day, the capital district administration temporarily suspended the import of fresh vegetables from outside sources.

However, the trucks ferrying essential commodities will be allowed to enter that too after thoroughly sanitized at the respective check gate.

Member Secretary APMC and OC, Bandardwa / Holongi have been directed to impose the order.