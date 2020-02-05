Itanagar: recovery of stolen vehicles continues, number reaches up to 16

Itanagar

Recovery of stolen vehicle is continued from in and around the capital complex and its number has been reached up to 16 till date, informed Tumme Amo, SP, Caiptal Complex. Among these 16 recovered vehicles, Fortuner 13, Creta 1, and 2 nos of Breeza.

The recovery is continue as the news of seizure are spreading various parts of capital complex and state, he said.

Some of the vehicle owner are unknowingly using such stolen vehicle and few of such vehicle are involved in robbery and other cases in other parts of country. It would be better if the owner of such stolen vehicle will surrender their vehicle, because such vehicle owner are also equally liable for legal action under IPC 411, he said.

We have another list of around 64 such vehicle and owners and it would be better in the greater interest either face legal action or they should immediately surrender all such vehicle to the police. SP Said.

We are getting information from various source about plying of such vehicles from Capital Complex, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, East Siang, West Siang and other parts and all those person may gradually face action if they do not surrender immediately. Amo added.

Meanwhile, Amo appeal to every one, not to purchase and use any stolen vehicle.