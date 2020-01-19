Itanagar: Rash driving hits and damages several vehicles, driver arrested

Itanagar

One driver of a private Mahindra Scorpio arrested for rash driving, hitting and damaging several vehicle on road side in capital complex on Saturday evening, informed Tumme Amo, SP Capital complex.

Talking to media, Amo inform that on Saturday evening at around 7.30 PM one white Mahindra Scorpio bearing registration No- AR 01 H-2016 while coming down from Gandhi Market side down toward Bank Tinali, involved in road accident and damaged several vehicles due to rash driving by driver in high speed.

Giving details of the said road accident, SP informed that ” That scorpio first hit one scooty first, then hit the a parked recovery van of the Capital police near Police station, then it hit again a another vehicle which was a police PCR gypsy parked on the left side of the road.

The same Scorpio again hit another Ford Fiesta Vehicle and After hitting several vehicles the said Scorpio vehicle damaged the boundary wall of southern gate of Ita fort and dashed with monument (Bricks) of Ita fort southern gate. He said.

As a result the police PCR gypsy and other vehicle which include Scooty, Ford Fiesta has been severely damaged. The allege driver Ajay Kumar Rai apprehended from the spot and taken to police custody and detained. SP said.

Driver of Police vehicle arrested

In an another development drive of a police vehicle which was hit a motor cycle on yesterday afternoon has been arrested, informed Tumme Amo, SP, Capital. It must be mentioned here that a woman pillion rider died on spot while the rider sustained serious injuries, in this tragic road accident on National Highway-415, opposite of Yes Bank at E Sector.