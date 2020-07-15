Itanagar: Rapid Response Team (RRT) formed to conduct Rapid tests in capital Region

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The state health department has formed 10 Rapid Response Team ( RRT ) to conduct Rapid tests in capital Region, informed in a joint press conference of district medical officer (DMO) Capital Complex Dr. M Perme, and State Nodal Officer (SNO) for COVID-19, Dr. L Jampa.

The RRT has been divided into 5 each for Itanagar and Naharlagun, which include a doctor, lab technician, assistant lab technician, nurse, data entry operator and sanitary assistant to conduct rapid tests,

It has been done keeping in view the growing case of Covid 19 in the capital region and the positive cases are being reported from outside the quarantine facility, informed the press conference.

“The team is conducting the Rapid diagnostic test for the antigen for the primary contacts of the positive cases. This is being done to break the chain of any possible transmission,” said DMO Perme.

He also appealed to the people in containment area to cooperate with the authorities. “People in containment area should not come out and also should not allow outsiders to enter. Even if magistrate and doctors are not present every time, they should follow the SOPs,” he added.

Further the DMO Perme urged people to stop demanding for conduct of large scale test if any person from their colony or sector test positive for the Covid 19. “We understand people are concern but there is an SOP for it and we will act according to it,” added Dr Perme.

The DMO also appealed to the people to stop sharing unverified information about the health workers in social media and said health workers need love and support of the people of state.

The State Nodal Officer (SNO) for COVID-19, Dr. L Jampa urged people not panic over growing case of Covid 19. “The health department is working hard to contain the further spread and seek the cooperation of the citizens.

Instead of panicking, the citizens should extend cooperation so that together everyone can stop its further spread,” said Dr Jampa.

He also said apart from the capital region, the number of cases in rest of the state has stabilized. “The capital region is witnessing rise in number of cases but the situation in other districts are under control. Our focus is in capital.

The recovery rate is also increasing in the state,” he added. Further Dr Jampa stated that health department has identified several areas from where positive has reported and soon will conduct rapid antigen tests in these areas for the primary contacts.