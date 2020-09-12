ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: Ramakrishna Mission Hospital will remain closed for a week

It must be noted that, 14 cases of covid-19 had been reported from RKMH on Friday, said a Healh department's report.

September 12, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Itanagar: Ramakrishna Mission Hospital will remain closed for a week
ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar:    The Ramakrishna Mission Hospital at Itanagar including OPD and other hospital Indoor services will remain closed from 13/09/2020 to 20/09/2020 for Sanitizing and Covid-19 screening of Health Staff for Contact tracing, informed  Swami Vishweshananda, Secretary of RKMH.

It must be noted that, 14 cases of covid-19 had been reported from RKMH on Friday, said a Healh department’s report.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK BELOW
Tags
September 12, 2020
0 Less than a minute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button