Itanagar: Rain leaves a trail of destruction in capital complex

Itanagar- The trail of destruction continue on Friday by heavy rain in the Capital complex which has triggered landslides , damaged houses, roads, paths, walls and pipelines .

A under construction multistoried building reportedly for the purpose of shopping mall near Hotel Waii International collapsed and also affected some parts of boundary wall of the hotel.

Landslide from various parts of capital complex has been reported. The massive landslide triggered by heavy rain at Niya Colony has completely blocked the colony road at various location, the huge debris has also partially damaged a building and a Maruti car.

From Raktam Colony the protection and retaining wall of house of one Gangte Kanam and a massive landslide have completely damaged a building and a kitchen of Yangbiu Peter. Both the family remain homeless.

Landslide occurred at various location on NH-415 and other arterial roads in Itanagar of which most of the were cleared either by Highway authority or TK Engineering and PWD etc.