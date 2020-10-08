ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

October 8, 2020
Itanagar: PWD office closed after 4 staff test positive for Covid-19

Itanagar-   The Office of the Chief Engineer PWD (SID&P) located at Nirman Bhawan  at 0 Point Tinali has been closed after four staff tested positive for Covid 19. Said an official release.

Chief Engineer, PWD (SID&P) Dani Gambo in an order said that on account of four nos of staffs found positive for Covid 19, the offices functioning within the Nirman bhawan premises shall remain closed on Thursday and Friday (October 8 & 9) to enable complete sanitization  and the office premise. Dani Gambo said.

The office will re-open on Monday October 12. He urge upon the staffs to maintain SoP issued by central and state government. Gambo added.

Information received that the staffs of the Arunachal Pradesh staff selection Board (APSSB) has been directed to go for antigen test for Covid 19 following several cases of Covid 19 positive detected.

 Though the office was open with a few attendance as the premise was under sanitization. The sources said.

October 8, 2020
