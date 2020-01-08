Itanagar: Protest rally demanding action against alleged rape accused

Itanagar

Several organization and family members of alleged rape victims today carried out protest rally demanding immediate action against the alleged accused and BJP MLA Goruk Pordung. The rally started from Akashdeep in Ganga Market and culminated at Tennis court, IG Park.

Hundreds of supported from various organization including Tar Anyi berme welfare society (TABWS), Pungte Dane groups and pungte Dongne groups, Riika Riibla welfare society women wing and youth wing, victims family members and relatives, members from Arunachal Pradesh anti corruption students union and others showing solidarity in favour of allege rape victim today carried protest march holding banners, play cards demanding action and punishment to the allege accused MLA who is one bail.

Addressing the media, allege rape victim husband said that the investigation process is not seen and it need immediately to handed over to an independent body who can go for a fast track investigation. The allege accused is a MLA from ruling party, he should be immediately suspended from the party as he may influence the investigation process. I have went around several organization like Arunachal Pradesh Women welfare society, National commission for women, local court here in state and high court but inspite of arresting and taking action the allege accused has been given bail is a matter of great concern. He said.

The slogan of government “ beti bachoa beti paraho’ need to be taken care and the allege victim need to be given proper protection. He said.

He said that the incident was held on October 12 at Itanagar so the peaceful rally was organized today here in capital to draw the attention of the government. After lots of persuasion the case was registered on October 14. I objected the bail petition but he was given interim bail on again regular bail was given on 28. He said.

I have appeal High court Guwahati for rejection of the bail but it was not materialized and later approached Supreme court of India and December 26 it come up on same day and has sought all case daily from Arunachal which may come up on January 9. We have knock the door of supreme court of India in line of action take to one other political leader of Utter Pradesh.

I have faith in court of law and hope law will take action. We demand justice and it would be an eye opener for all. He said.