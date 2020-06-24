Itanagar- power point presentation on Jal Jeevan Mission by PHE&WS

Itanagar- The Department of Public Health Engineering & Water Supply has made a power point presentation to the Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein on Jal Jeevan Mission here today.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a programme to be implemented by the Govt of India in partnership with the State Governments. It envisioned providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household functional tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India and also to provide functional tap connection to public institutions like Schools, Anganwadi centres, GP buildings, Health Centres, wellness centres and community buildings.

The programme will also implement source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation, rain water harvesting.

The Jal Jeevan Mission will be based on a community approach to water and will include extensive Information, Education and communication as a key component of the mission. JJM looks to create a jan andolan for water, thereby making it everyone’s priority and to involve GPs/ rural communities to plan, implement, manage, own, operate and maintain their own in-village water supply systems to promote and ensure voluntary ownership among local community by way of contribution in cash, kind and/ or labour and voluntary labour (shramdaan).

Mein urged the department to practically involve the community in the programme and to inculcate a sense of ownership amongst the people and also to educate them the importance of water conservation so as to minimize wastage of water. He said that the benefits of the scheme should percolate down to the last mile of the society and benefits the actually needy people.

Chief Engineer, PHE & WS (Eastern Zone), Er Tomo Basar through PP presentation informed that the out of 217623 total number of households in the State, 36146 households have been covered with Household Functional Tap Connections as on 1st April 2020 and 181477 households remains to be covered under the scheme.

Among others, PHE & WS Minister, Wangki Lowang, Chief Engineer (Western Zone), Er Toko Jyoti and SE, Er Kirpa Pertin were also present on the occasion.