Itanagar: Police Nabbed One Habitual Bike Lifter From Assam

Itanagar

Capital police on Tuesday nabbed one habitual Bike lifter from Lakhim pur of Assam, informed Tumme Amo, SP, Capital.

According to SP, On 02/03/20 an FIR was received from one Koj Buda of Dokum Colony, Nlg that on 27/2/20 his KTM brand new bike was stolen from Dokum colony, & the FIR was registered with Naharlagun PS and endorsed to SI.M.Yanya for investigation.

During investigation, sources were engaged including intimation made to KTM Bike Dealer Lakhimpur for sharing information of any suspicious bike brought to dealer for modification .

Fortunately, information was received from the said Dealer yesterday that one suspect KTM bike was brought to the Dealer for changing key of the bike. The chasis number of the bike matched with the chasis number of stolen bike.

Accordingly, the OC PS Lakhimpur was requested to pick up the alleged accused and bike from KTM Dealer Lakhimpur and the Assam police picked up the suspect along with the bike from dealer and detained at Kelmati OP.

And the OC PS Naharlagun sent HC-H.B Roy, HC ,-Wangpoh Wangsa ,Ct. Kamlesh and CT .Raju Tamang to fetch the accused and bike from Lakhimpur. The owner of the bike was also informed and called at PS to accompany police team.

Thus, the accused Giogi Tagung ( 19) resident of Village Biasi was brought to PS and arrested and he is suspected to be a habitual bike lifter. The case is under investigation now, SP informed.