Itanagar: Police arrested Robber with Revolver, Drug Trafficker with heroines

Itanagar

Itanagar Capital Police arrested one robber armed with a Revolver from Naharlagun on Thursday and on his disclosure, nabbed one Drug Trafficker with suspected heroines at Banderdewa today, informed Tumme Amo, SP capital complex.

According to SP, on 22/1/2020 at 7 PM, a robber entered into old M-Mart Shopping Solution, D Sector near Hati Mata, Naharlagun on pretext of buying clothes. After seeing few clothe, he rushed towards cash counter, took out a revolver from his possession and pointed it at sales executives and demanded to hand over all available money in the cash counter. He robbed around Rs 5000 from them. Thereafter, there was a scuffling between sales executives joined by a few public and the armed robber for a moment. In the mean time, PCR 6 police team stationed near new M-Mart rushed into old M-Mart Shopping Solution and caught the robber and one .32 calibre revolver with 5 live rounds was seized from his possession.

Later, the accused disclosed his name as Karba Bogo resident of West Siang and presently staying at Polo colony Naharlagun. Accordingly, in Naharlagun PS Case no. 11/20 u/s 387 IPC R//W sec. 25(1B) (a)/ 27(1) Arms Act has been registered and case is under investigation, SP informed.

On 23 Jan, the SP Capital , Tumme Amo, visited the crime scene and, later, he & OC Naharlagun Insp Khiksi Yangfo interrogated the armed robber who disclosed that he had stolen the licensed revolver from his brother in law and he is a student of LLB 4th Sem at ALA, Lekhi and that he was under the influence of drugs at the time of crime yesterday. He further disclosed that he had purchased the drug capsules from some trafficker from Assam side of Banderdewa.

Accordingly, the Capital SP, Tumme Amo immediately directed the OC Banderdewa and his team to locate and raid the suspected drug trafficker .

It was learnt that a drug peddler is selling Narcotic Drugs from one rented house at Niya Colony, near PTC for supplying drugs to Itanagar/ Naharlagun area. Thus, the Banderdewa police team led by RK Jha, OC PS Bdw, ASI G. Bado, HC S.K.Jha, HC S.P. Rai, HC N.Tada and HC G. Sengdo conducted raid at the rented house and recovered 80 Vials ( 120.20) grams of suspected brown sugar(heroine), 01 No of mobile handset and suspected sale proceeds amounting to Rs 20,700/ from the house of one Md Ashwad Ullah, age 25 Yrs and he has arrested.

In this connection Banderdewa PS Case No- 001/2020 U/S-21(b) NDPS Act has been registered and case is investigation to trace the source of drugs.

This is the seventh successful catch of the last about year when 13 peddlers have been caught by the OC Banderdewa and his team in all out efforts by Capital Police to make Capital City druge free, said SP Amo.