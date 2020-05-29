Itanagar- Pilot project of Blacktopping roads using waste plastics starts

Itanagar- The department of Science & Technology in collaboration with PWD began with laying process of blacktopping of road in capital city by using plastic waste collected by rage pickers in Mowb0II area today.

Science & Technology Department Director CD Munghyak inform that it is a initiative of Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) to reduce plastic waste. The budget for the same was provided by the state government in 2019-20.

We cannot stop people using plastic materials at a time but we can reduce the plastic waste in such developmental works.

We are doing this work jointly with PWD under the technical guidance of Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) New Delhi. Director said.

Watch Video

Video will be uploaded after a shortwhile

This is the Pilot project and we will see the success of this technology in time to come. He said.

‘if it is successful we may also go for plastic waste management in the city and we may go forward for carpeting of such road in the periphery of the city. Director further said.

Nyelam Mama, Assistant Engineer PWD Capital Division ‘A’, while inform that that using of plastic will be a bonus for us as plastic is a waste product can be bitterly used for the development. Today we have taken up the project from Mowb-II to Niti Vihar around 1.2 KM and hope the project goes well.

PWD Chief Engineer (Design & Planning) Atop Lego, Science & Technology OSD Nyelam Tath among other senior officers from both department were present on the occasion.