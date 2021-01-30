Itanagar: Phurpa Tsering inaugurates outer ring road

ITANAGAR- A new ring road connecting NH 415 from MM Toyota to Don Bosco College junction (Jully) was inaugurated here on Sunday by Advisor to PWD Phurpa Tsering in the presence of local MLA Techi Kaso and Chief Engineer PWD Katung Wahge.

The total length of the road is 6.42 KM. For the first 1.5 KM the cement concrete (CC) road has been constructed while formation cutting for 3.5 KM has been done.

Retaining wall, culvert and drain has been constructed in a few sections of the road. The project has been executed at the cost of Rs 7 crore. The project has been executed by PWD Capital Division B.

While talking to the press Advisor Phurpa Tsering informed that a fund has been provided to complete the whole stretch of 6.42 KM. “We have provided additional funds to construct the remaining stretch of this ring road,” he announced.

Further he informed that Jully-Ganga road will be restored by the February end and work is in full swing. “Most of the link roads will see improvement in the coming years. There will be massive change. We are focusing on link roads in order to decongest the NH 415,” he said. Further he said a plan is on the pipeline to improve the Papu-Jully-Chimpu road.

The local MLA Techi Kaso said ” Once completed this ring road will result in improving traffic congestion on NH 415 and provide alternate roads to the denizens,” he said. Kaso also said the first phase of construction of CC road has been completed in the capital complex and the second phase will start soon. He expressed concern over delay in granting funds for some of the important infrastructure projects like bridge, culverts etc.

On the occasion PWD Chief Engineer Katung Wahge, SE T Kamchi, Executive Engineer PWD CD(B) Tarh Gungkap, Assistant Engineer Tadar Bhupen, IMC Corporater Gida Kanyir among other local officers and local people were was also present.