Itanagar: Painting exhibition of female artist underway at Chimchoo Art Gallery

Itanagar

Twelve female artists of the state join hands together for a four-day all-women painting exhibition, themed ‘Emancipation’, which got underway at the Chimchoo Art Gallery located on NH-415 near H Sector here on Monday.

All the female artist has depicted in the painting and sculpture which gives a great meaning for the society as well as visitors.

The painting and sculpture of Participating artist in the exhibition are of Padmadhree Mamang Dai, Miranda Pertin, Suniithi C.T, Rinchin Choden, Chiging Yabii, Jompi Ete, Kompi Riba, Chamdi Boi, Mary Riram, Karry Padu, Sunaina Linggi and Tai Nunu are on display at the gallery. The exhibition is being organised by the Chimchoo Art Gallery and Wildflower Productions.

The exhibition was earlier inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi while Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) president Gumri Ringu, secretary-general Kani Nada Maling, Itanagar EAC Dakli Gara among several eminent personalities visited the Chimchoo Art Gallery and witness the art of artist and painters.

The four-day exhibition, which will continue till 30 January from 11 am to 6 pm for public.

It is to mention that this is the third exhibition so far exhibited in the said Art gallery where a large numbers of visitors has visited of which mostly are youths.