Itanagar: Padhna Likhna Abhiyan

ITANAGAR- A meeting was convened by the Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom on the newly launched Padhna Likhna Abhiyan(PLA) at his Office chamber today with the Executive Committee members of the District Literacy Mission Authority(DLMA).

RK Sah, Sr Lecturer DIET Naharlagun while presenting a PPT informed that the Abhiyan is Governments new literacy scheme for achieving the goal of total literacy by 2030. He further informed that the principal target of the programme is to impart functional literacy and numeracy to non- literate and non- numerate adults in both rural and urban areas across the country in the age group of 15 years and above.

He further informed that around 1680 non-literates would be identified through survey within Capital Region who would then be imparted instructor based teaching in reading, writing and numeracy.

Ratan Anya Chairperson Oju Welfare Association(OWA) while expressing their cooperation informed that OWA can begin with 60-70 people at their auditorium initially. She said that the volunteers of OWA will also identify and visit sectors/colonies to impart teaching with the help of interns.

She said that the vegetable vendors at Naharlagun daily market would also be encouraged to undergo the teaching.

Kani Nada Maling, Secretary General Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society also said that the members of APWWS will start with identifying the non-literates in each sector of Capital Region who will then be imparted teaching at some convenient location in the respective sectors.

The DC while lauding OWA and APWWS hoped that with their cooperation, the target of achieving the goal of total literacy by 2030 would definitely see the light of the day.

He also said that all kind of support and cooperation would be provided by the District Administration to ensure that the Abhiyan is successfully implemented. He further directed the Asstt Nodal Officer Tori Gadi to complete the preliminary exercise at the earliest for survey to start.