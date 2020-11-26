Itanagar: Over 120 structure at upper ring road will be evicted soon- Talo Potom

ITANAGAR: More than 120 permanent or Semi permanent, SPT, OBT and boundary wall and other structure on the right of Way (ROW) of upper ridge ring road from Ganga Market to ESS Sector and onward will be evicted to pave way for widening of the road. Informed Additional district magistrate Talo Potom.

Speaking to media, ADM who is also the chief estate officer inform that ” the PWD department had a proposal for widening of the said stretch of the upper ridge ring road which connect several sector on one side of the Itanagar city with Ganga Market and D Sector, ESS Sector, C Sector, P Sector and A and B Sector on other end with Raj Bhawan.

People always prefer both ring road because of less traffic and. we have already issued notices to the land and building owners. Today we are doing physical verification and meeting with the owners of the respective premises with team of officers of PWD and others. Demarcation has also been made today. We have informed about the widening of the said stretch of road for the convenient and smooth drive. Potom said.

Potom who also the Highway administrator inform that “we have proper verified NH-415 from Chandannagar to Jully try junction with special secretary to CM Kanki Darang, official of highway department and TK Engineering consortium. Around 80-90 % work has been completed as per work plan apart of two bridge at Chandannagar and underpass at Bank Tinali. He said.

“ I have requested the PWD to go ahead with the widening and up gradation of the road immediately so that the eviction process will also taken up simultaneously “ Potom added.

PWD Capital Division ‘B’, Assistant Engineer Tadar Bhupen inform that “the government has already approved the improvement and widening of the road and tender work has also completed for widening of the said stretch of road from Ganga market Jully try junction via Capital SP office and DDK Colony to Try junction at ESS Sector”.

The division is to execute around 7 KM road including of NH-415 to ring road via PWD CD A and this road measuring around 3.5 KM. we hope that the work is started soon and major portion of the work is completed before onset of next monsoon. Bhupen added.

This road is taken up under CM comprehensive state road development plan. Bhupen further said.