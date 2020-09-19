Itanagar: Offices of power dpt close for 3 days after a officer tested positive for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Zonal offices of power department will remain closed for the next three days after a officer tested positive for the Covid-19 .

The Zonal offices of Department of Power, functioning in the Vidyut Bhawan ‘0’ point Tinali, Itanagar will remain closed for Three days from 21 to 23 September, 2020, informed Bar Takum, Chief Engineer, Power, ( Western Zone).

These offices are Western Electrical Zone, Central Electrical Zone, Eastern Electrical Zone, Transmission, planning and Monitoring Zone, and Chief Engineer ( Commercial ) cum Chief Electrical Inspector.

The purpose of closing the offices id to sanitization the office building and entire campus after detection of one officer tested Covid-19 positive.