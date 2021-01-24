Itanagar: National Girl Child Day celebrated

ITANAGAR– The National Girl Child Day was celebrated today as part of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Week began from 21st Jan to 26th Jan 2021. The day was celebrated by WCD Dept, Itanagar in collaboration with APSCW, SCPCR, Forest Dept, Education Dept, District ICDS Cell and Itanagar ICDS Project at GOVT Middle School, D Sector, Itanagar amidst huge gathering of students, guardians and officials from APSCW, SCPCR, WCD, School Education etc.

The main event of the day was tree Plantation drive followed by awareness and advocacy campaign on’ Beti Bachao Beti Padhao ‘.

Smti P. Ering Angu, I/C Director, WCD addressed the gathering and delivered the Welcome and introductory speech. The first speaker of the day was Smti Gumri Ringu, Chairperson, SCPCR, who focused on the Rights of Girl Child like Safety, Education, Equality including gender discrimination, Child Protection act, Health and Nutrition, PCPNDT Act.

Smti Radhilu Chai, Chairperson, APSCW, who also graced the occasion spoke on the issues of economical and social empowerment of girl children. She emphasised on focused determination of girls to be self – sufficient and successful in life. She emphasised on free and compulsory education of girls and discouraged early marriage age and indirect dowry system prevalent in the society. She deliberated upon women reservation in Assembly, Panchayat and GOVT jobs.

The meeting concluded with a note of thanks by Dy Director (HQ) and slogan on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao by all.