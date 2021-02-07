Itanagar- Nabam Welfare Society condoles demise of Nabam Samir

ITANAGAR- The Nabam Welfare Society (NWS) condole the untimely demise of a youth leader Nabam Samir due to brief illness.

NWS in a condolence message has expressed deep condolences on the untimely demise of youth leader Nabam Samir, son of Nabam Sania of Bong village under Mengio circle of Papum Pare district on Saturday at Nemcare Hospital,Guwahati due to brief illness.

Late Samir born on 2nd October 1986, has been associated with several social welfare activities in Mengio circle, Papum Pare district and various parts of state. He was an excellent orator and was loved by all irrespective of young and old. He has been found maintaining cordial relationship with all section of society and always be remembered. The NWS said.

He has also served as General Secretary of All Nyishi Youth Welfare Association (ANYA) Papum Pare district unit from 2012-15 session. He was survived by his wife Nabam Yapung, two son and a daughter. NWS added.

NWS further mourned his untimely demise and prayed almighty to give enough strength to the bereaved family members.

Condolences has been pouring in from various social welfare organisation, NGO, students and political party of the area, district.