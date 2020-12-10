Itanagar Municipal Polls:  JDU release party manifesto

ITANAGAR: The Janata Dal (United) today released its party manifesto for Itanagar municipal corporation (IMC) election to be held on December 22.

Releasing its manifesto in a city hotel here today JDU Leader and Itanagar local MLA Techi Kaso said that now time has come that everything has to done for the development of capital complex and welfare of its people in planned manner. The smart city project is yet to be fully implemented and it would be done with collective effort of all stake holders. He said.

The dirty tag of our Itanagar city was only due to inactive and almost defunct of IMC for more than a year and it would be cleared soon and for the beautification of the city we all will do it in systematic way and I myself being the local MLA has tried best effort for making all out effort for the welfare of the people and development of capital region. Kaso said.

Though the local body poll has been announced amid Covid pandemic and urge upon all to maintain SoP of Covid issued by the medical fraternity.

There are fourteen candidates in fray in the capital city and hope that whatever services has render during last few years the people of capital complex will extend cooperation and the candidate will win from respective seats. Kaso informed.

He also raised concern on a major numbers of candidate of ZPM, GPM and Corporaters been unopposed and termed it as a warning for the unhealthy democracy and urge upon the general masses to take part in the election which is called as festival of democracy. He said.

The JDU believe in secular form of government and we will not leave any stone unturned for development of capital city to bring its lost glory and further development at par with other smarty city of the country. He said.

Watch Video

The manifesto released today highlighted the cleanliness, sanitation activities, to make clean city and to bring its lost glory with city sanitation plan, several streams and nallah of the capital complex will be converted and will be developed through beautification with modern amenities and these streams would be make pollution free though various means. Provision of safe drinking water, separate traffic regulation for traffic management for capital inclusive of parking rules, zebra crossing will be formulated and enforces by the administration with public and administration participation. Multistory car parking provision with high class design will be constructed for car parking, all roads will be felicitated with convenient pedestrian pathway, outdoor gym will be constructed with provision of joggers and cyclist in order to generate physical wellbeing of the citizens. The party shall construct highly modernized slaughter house and butchers will allowed to sell meats only with due certification of such slaughter house. Provision of storm water drainage system and water sewages system. Separate marketing shed, street light system, improvement roads though block paving and beautification of city. Kaso added.

He urge upon the voters of capital complex to elect JDU candidate so that the policy and plan proposed by JDU will be fulfilled on the ground for better living of people of capital city.